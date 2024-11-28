Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): A memorial and museum will be created in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, to commemorate the life and legacy of famed vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SP Balasubrahmanya, known as the "Voice Magician," won the hearts of millions by singing over 50,000 songs in 16 languages, including Kannada. On December 8, 2024, a great live musical event will take place in Bengaluru to support this monumental undertaking.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB died in September 2020. He was 74.

"The event is scheduled to take place at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, located near Kanakapura Road, Konanakunte Cross. The concert will feature popular Kannada songs originally sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, performed by celebrated playback singers Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, and his son SP Charan, who will also host the event," as per the press release.

During a press conference held in Bengaluru today, SP Charan, son of the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, announced the plans for the memorial and the upcoming concert. "SPB's five-decade-long career was a golden era for Indian music. His mellifluous voice brought life to thousands of songs, which continue to resonate in the hearts of people across generations. This memorial and museum are being envisioned to honour his immense contributions to the world of music and inspire future generations," SP Charan said.

The SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, will be a monumental tribute to his unparalleled contributions. The memorial will include, exhibits showcasing his journey in the music industry, including iconic performances and awards. A repository of his timeless songs and contributions to Indian cinema and a platform to inspire young musicians, lyricists, and music lovers.

This project aims to preserve and promote Indian culture, art, and languages, reflecting SPB's lifelong mission of connecting with audiences through music. (ANI)

