Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): The hair and makeup team behind 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson made history at the 2021 Oscars with Neal and Wilson becoming the first Black women to be recognized in the category.

According to Variety, they beat out Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, and Francesco Pegoretti for 'Pinocchio', 'Emma's' Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams and Colleen LaBaff for 'Mank', and 'Hillbilly Elegy's' Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney and Matthew Mungle.

The award was created by the Academy in 1981 after the 1980 film 'The Elephant Man' was not recognized. Neal and Wilson first made history in March when they became the first Black women to be nominated in the category.

"I also stand here, as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling, with so much excitement for the future," Mia said while receiving the award on stage.

The team transformed Viola Davis into 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey, who, in the Netflix adaptation of August Wilson's celebrated play.

Based on the August Wilson play, the Netflix film tells the story of Ma Rainey (Davis) during a time when segregation and racial oppression were widespread in America. The movie takes place over the course of one hot Chicago day as Rainey enters the studio for a recording session.

During the session, she and Chadwick Boseman's Levee feud as he explores his ambitions beyond just being her trumpet player.

At the suggestion of costume designer Ann Roth, Neal sought out horsehair wigs for Davis to reflect her style and persona. Neal created over 100 wigs for the background extras during the course of filming.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades whille 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

