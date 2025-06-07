Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): Michelle Randolph, known for her roles in the TV series '1923' and 'Landman', is in talks to star in 'Malibu', a horror thriller that Tod Williams will direct.

Roy Lee and Steven Schneider are producing the low-budget thriller via their banner, Spooky Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot details are kept under wraps, but it is described as a "thriller skulking around in the subterranean horror subgenre". The shoot will start later this year.

The project marks a reunion between Williams and Schneider. The former directed Paranormal Activity 2, part of the successful horror franchise for which Schneider served as producer and executive producer.

Spooky is currently developing an adaptation of the Scott Snyder horror comic, Dungeon. Lee and Schneider are also part of the producing team for The Long Walk, Lionsgate's adaptation of the Stephen King story that will hit theatres on September 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Randolph played Liz Strafford in 1923, alongside Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Brandon Sklenar, in one of Sheridan's Yellowstone TV series spin-offs. She later got a role on Landman, playing the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's main character. In March, the Paramount+ show received a second season renewal.

The rising actress also has a role in Scream 7, which will be released in February 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

