Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Whiplash actor 'Miles Teller' has talked about working alongside Tom Cruise again, following the phenomenal success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the international box office. The actor has revealed that he has been "having some conversations" about a follow-up film.

As per Deadline, Miles Teller, who plays Rooster, son of Maverick's late best friend Goose, opposite Tom Cruise in the title role, told Entertainment Tonight: "I've been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We'll see."

This news will come as a delightful one for his fans who have flocked to theatres to see the big-budget sequel to the original 1986 film. Just a few days ago, 'Maverick' saw its worldwide box office surpass the USD 1 billion mark, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year around the world, surpassing the Marvel adventure 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'

Teller added, though, the decision would inevitably be up to Cruise, who initially didn't savour the prospect of making a sequel before bestowing his legendary commitment to the film, as per Deadline.

"That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom," Teller said.

Meanwhile, Cruise continues to work on his latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, filming scenes in London between trips to see tennis at Wimbledon, and the Rolling Stones in action in the capital's Hyde Park. (ANI)

