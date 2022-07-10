Hollywood star Tom Hanks has stated that he "didn't understand" the decision of replacing his longtime co-star Tim Allen to cast Chris Evans in the role of Buzz Lightyear for the new movie. According to Deadline, Hanks, who originally voiced Woody in the Toy Story franchise, during his 'Elvis' publicity round was asked how he felt to be up against a Buzz Lightyear film in cinemas. Also Read | Foo Fighters Late Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Son Oliver Shane Hawkins Honors Him With Special Performance.

He said, "How 'bout that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that." Lightyear is being presented as a prequel to the Toy Story series, showing Buzz in his early days when he put on his distinctive purple and green spacesuit.

The film has caused ripples in certain countries with its depiction of Buzz kissing another boy, even being banned in some Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and UAE, and Malaysia and Indonesia. Allen voiced Buzz in the franchise's four films from 1995 to 2019, and recently questioned the premise of the film, not just his own exclusion.

He stated that even though the new movie has "a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy." Evans, who has replaced Tim Allen in the role, has been diplomatic about the change in casting, showering high praise on his predecessor. As per Deadline, the 'Captain America' star told Good Morning America last month, "My younger version would have just been pinching himself."

