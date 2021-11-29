Jerusalem, Nov 29 (AP) Organisers of next month's Miss Universe pageant say one of the contestants has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear if she had tested positive for the newly detected omicron variant.

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Shares Happy Pictures as She Announces Engagement With Boyfriend Bader Shammas.

Israeli authorities have said they will go ahead with holding the pageant in the southern city of Eilat in December despite the rapidly spreading new variant.

The Miss Universe Organization, which is organizing the pageant, did not identify the contestant who tested positive or her nationality.

Also Read | Salman Khan Visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Antim Actor Tries His Hands at 'Charkha'.

It said Monday that she tested positive upon arrival in Israel and was taken to a government-run isolation hotel.

It said she was fully vaccinated and tested prior to departure.

The organisers said most of the 80 contestants have arrived in Israel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)