Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): As web series 'Bandish Bandits', on Wednesday, completed a year since its release, lead stars Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik turned nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram, Shreya took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of herself holding clapperboard on the sets of the show.

"Happy one year #bandishbandits," she captioned the post.

Ritwik, too, penned a post on his Instagram account and thanked his fans for showering him with love for his performance in 'Bandish Bandits'.

"Thank you for the last one year. Thank you for accepting me, loving me, pushing me to work even harder. Ever so grateful," he wrote.

Alongside, Ritwik treated his fans with several BTS images of the cast and crew.

The web series follows the story of two lovers from different musical backgrounds. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur. (ANI)

