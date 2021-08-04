Young, dashing and energetic actor Anvarul Hasan Annu and Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja starrer party anthem song "Lakk Shake" released worldwide with red carpet launching the premier ceremony, which has been done in Mumbai along with the song's star cast and team members. Where the lead artist performed the hookup steps by playing the song and shared the information and shooting experience related to the song.

During this song launching event, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Actor Rahul Roy, Rushad Rana, Kanwalpreet Singh, Diana Khan, Romeer Sain, Aradhana, Eshan Masih, singer Shibani Kashyap, fashion designer Kanwaljeet Singh, Sahifa Shaikh, Hitendra Kapopra and many more celebrities from the film & fashion industry attended the premier.

As soon as the song was released, Govinda, Nora Fatehi, Ganesh Acharya and others congratulated the entire team of the song through video messages. Also, the song has crossed over 2.5 million views in just 10 days. This song is getting popular on reels and people are liking it.

This song is produced by Celewish Media. The song has been released worldwide by the well-known music label Eros Now. The singers of this song are Shibani Kashyap and Veen Ranjha. This song is directed by Sahil Masih.