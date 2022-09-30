New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The 68th National Film Awards for the year 2020 was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Friday. President Draupadi Murmu conferred all the winners with the prestigious award.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was also present at the event and extended a congratulatory message to the winners.

The Best Actor Award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best Actress award.

Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie 'Saina'.

Madhya Pradesh won the 'Most Film Friendly State' award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh got Special Mention.

'The Longest Kiss' by Kishwar Desai won Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book 'MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam' and Odia book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' won a special mention.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd; Director: Sudha Kongara

Best Actor: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actor: Suriya & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi); Actor: Ajay Devgn

Best Actress: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil); Actress: Aparrna Balamurali

Best Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Director: Sachidanandan KR

Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Children's Film: Sumi (Marathi); Producer: Harshall Kamat Entertainment; Director: Amol Vasant Gole

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Taledanda (Beheading a Life) (Kannada) Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations; Director: Praveen Krupakar

Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition, women and child empowerment, social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigenous people etc.): Funeral (Marathi); Producer: Before After Entertainment; Director: Vivek Dubey

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi); Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms; Director: Om Raut

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela (Tamil); Producer: YNOT Studios; Director: Madonne Ashwin

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Singer: Nanchamma

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi; Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist: Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidar Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on Monday (English translation)

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Marathi Film: Tale of a Paithani (translation)

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Choreography: Natyam

Non-Feature Films:

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms - Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best On-Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

