Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has received the cutest birthday wish from her mother Neena Gupta, who is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry.

Taking to Instagram, Neena dropped a childhood picture of Masaba. In the image, Neena is seen holding little Masaba in her arms.

"Happy birthday my jaan ki tukdi," she captioned the post, adding a string of red heart emojis.

Masaba's close friend and actor Sonam Kapoor also wished the former on social media.

"Happy happy birthday my Masaba masi... we love you crazy girl..," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Sonam shared several images of herself with Masaba.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Viv Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.

Masaba has also tried her hand at acting. She played the role in Netflix's hit series 'Masaba Masaba', which is a slice-of-life series starring the mother-daughter duo playing themselves. It is based on the highs and lows of their personal and professional life. (ANI)

