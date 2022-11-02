The makers of Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial Bholaa have announced that well-known southern actress Amala Paul will be making a special appearance in the film. Amala Paul, who is best known for her performance in 'Myna', is to make a special appearance in the action extravaganza, playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn. Halloween 2022: Ajay Devgn Wishes Fans with a Fun BTS Video from Bholaa Sets.

Sources close to the actress said that she will be joining the team in the next schedule which is being planned for December this year. The film has an eclectic starcast with powerhouse actors like Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Bholaa: Amala Paul Comes on Board for Ajay Devgn’s Next Directorial Venture.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, Bholaa is believed to be a remake of the Tamil superhit, Kaithi, featuring Karthi in the lead.

