Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): The teaser for Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar' is out, giving viewers a first glimpse of the film that promises humour, suspense, and mind games.

The film also stars Divya Khossla in a lead role.

The teaser, released on Thursday, offers a mix of comedy and chaos with Ravi Kishan's voiceover giving an idea of what is described as a story full of clever tricks and unexpected turns. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film appears to revolve around a game of wits where nothing is as simple as it looks.

Earlier this month, the makers had unveiled the motion poster of the film, introducing Neil and Divya's characters. In the poster, Divya was seen cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face, while Neil, appeared sharply dressed in a suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Neil Nitin Mukesh had written: "Samajhne mein waqt lagega... par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi."

Ek Chatur Naar is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad. The film will hit theatres on 12 September 2025.

Neil was last seen in the musical drama 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate'. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles. (ANI)

