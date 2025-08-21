The preview of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is finally here, and Karan Johar cannot stop praising the show. KJo claims that the series looks like an absolute blockbuster with all the elements for a 'binge'. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer Out: Karan Johar Predicts Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Will ‘Smash All Records’ As Netflix Drops Trailer- WATCH.

Sharing the gripping preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on his official Instagram handle, KJo wrote: "It has everything that you would want to ‘binge’ on - ENTERTAINMENT AND DHAMAAKEDAR ENTERTAINMENT! @___aryan___ , it’s your time to shine...welcome to the movies!!! This looks like absolute blockbuster material and I know how much hard work you have put into it for yearsss! I love youuu."

View Karan Johar's Post:

Lauding lead Lakshya for his performance, the filmmaker added, "@lakshya proper hero material and how!!! Obviously you’re ‘kill’-ing it in every sense of the manner, spotlight’s on you and it’s your time to OWN it!!!#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix".

Congratulating team The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Karan wrote: "Congratulations to the entire team for a smashing start - @redchilliesent @gaurikhan @iamsrk."

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood starts with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover introducing Lakshya as a rising star, Aasman Singh. Being an outsider, he has not only managed to deliver a hit but has also fallen in love with superstar Arjun Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.

The preview also introduces us to Raghav Juyal as Lakshya's best friend in the film, while Mona Singh plays Lakshya's mother.

Bigwigs from the industry, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar also appeared in the teaser.

While both Aryan and SRK were nowhere to be seen in the preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the reports claim that King Khan will grace the last episode of the series. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer Launch: Bobby Deol Showers Praise on Aryan Khan’s Handling of Characters, Says ‘It’s the Director Who Gets the Best out of You’ (Watch Video).

Starring Sahher Bamba and Lakshya as leads, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor as the core cast, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

