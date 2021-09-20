Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Netflix's 'The Crown' won big at the Emmys 2021.

The show, which follows Queen Elizabeth's life throughout the decades of her reign, was declared winner of the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

It also bagged awards for best actors (drama) and best actors in supporting roles. The show also took home the best writing and directing award.

On such a remarkable win, the team of Netflix took to the streaming giant's official Twitter handle to congratulate the members of the show.

"Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Crown for their 11 Emmy wins -- including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, and Best Actor for Josh O'Connor https," the tweet read.

Apart from 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' also registered a golden win at Emmys 2021. It racked up four wins, including for best comedy and star Jason Sudeikis.

Emmys moved to an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. It was held on Sunday at the Event Deck at LA Live. (ANI)

