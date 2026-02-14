Los Angeles [US], February 14 (ANI): Sony Pictures is all set to revive the 'Charlie's Angels' franchise.

As per Variety, the studio is in early development on a new feature version of "Charlie's Angels," the female-fronted 1970s TV crime drama turned big-screen action movie franchise.

Pete Chiarelli, best known for the Ryan Reynolds-Sandra Bullock romantic comedy The Proposal as well as the adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, has been chosen to pen the script.

'Charlie's Angels', a crime drama about a trio of women working at the Townsend private detective agency, debuted in 1976 and quickly dominated the pop culture conversation. The series originally cast Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith in the leading roles -- and catapulted them into TV history.

Cheryl Ladd joined the show in season 2 and starred through the rest of its 115-episode run. John Forsythe voiced their unseen boss, Charlie Townsend, who directed the operation over the telephone.

At the turn of the century, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu assumed the iconic roles of the crime-fighting angels and launched the franchise into blockbuster territory. The reboot, 2000's "Charlie's Angels," directed by McG, was a major box office success.

Sony is yet to officially make any statement regarding the project. (ANI)

