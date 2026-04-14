Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) announced the theatrical release of its Malayalam film 'Achappa's Album' on April 24.

Directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan and written by Sanjeev Sivan along with Anirban Bhattacharya and Umesh Nair, the film stars Mohan Agashe and Aadinath Kothare in key roles.

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'Achappa's Album' explores family relationships and intergenerational dynamics, blending a rooted slice-of-life narrative with touches of fantasy, as per the press release.

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, said the film reflects the Corporation's continued commitment to meaningful storytelling. "What stood out to us in Achappa's Album is how it uses a very simple premise to open up deeper emotional truths. It's the kind of film that doesn't rely on scale, but on sensitivity, something we believe audiences are increasingly connecting with across languages," he said in a statement.

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Sharing her thoughts, director Deepti Pillay Sivan said, "The film explores relationships through a simple yet engaging time-travel narrative" and acknowledged NFDC's support in bringing the story to life."

The cast also includes Anjana Appukuttan, Priyanka Nair and Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan.

The film's technical team features cinematography by Manoj Pillai, editing by Sreekar Prasad and music composed by Gulraj Singh.

The film to release in Kerala and other states across India, is produced by NFDC and is being distributed by Dream Big Films.(ANI)

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