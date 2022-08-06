Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): IFC announced on Friday that Alexander Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun, French actor Liliane Rovere, and others have joined the cast of Season 53 of "Documentary Now!"

The channel also unveiled a first-look teaser and final details for two new episodes to round out the season.

Also Read | Sara Khan Birthday: Outfit Inspiration You Can Take from the ‘Bidaai’ Fame Actress.

According to Variety, the 53rd season of "Documentary Now!," a show known for paying homage to the documentary genre, will premiere on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. on IFC and AMC+ the same day. Every Wednesday will see the release of a new episode.

The Werner Herzog-centered documentary "Burden of Dreams" served as the inspiration for the two-part season premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion," written by John Mulaney and starring Skarsgard, Braun, and August Diehl.

Also Read | Shoba Narayan Expresses Her Excitement on Portraying Simran in DDLJ Broadway Musical.

The episode, which takes place in the early 1980s, follows a visionary German director (Skarsgard) as he struggles to bring his masterpiece to life while labouring in the harsh conditions of the Russian Ular highlands.

Along with Kevin Bishop, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Matthias Rimpler, and Fred Armisen, the cast of "Documentary Now!" will also feature former ensemble member Deb Hiett as the narrator.

Rovere and Ronald Guttman star in "Trouver Frisson," a film that honours Agnes Varda's work. The episode stars Rovere as renowned French filmmaker Ida Leos as she investigates why she no longer feels "frisson," the goosebumps that have always served as her guide, and is inspired by Varda's "Gleaners and I" and "Beaches of Agnes."

The episode, which also features "Documentary Now!" alum Gary Kraus, was co-written by series creators Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady and co-directed by Micah Gardner.

Together with the previously announced episodes "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport," "How They Threw Rocks," and "My Monkey Grifter," the two newest additions round up the season, as reported by Variety.

The critically acclaimed comedy's upcoming season is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video. It was co-created by Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)