Bidaai actress Sara Khan celebrates her birthday on August 6. While the TV beauty is missing from the small screen scenario for the longest time, she continues making appearances is various music singles. Those who follow her on Instagram are updated with all the latest happenings in her life and that’s not the only reason why you should follow her account. She also keeps posting some super glamorous pictures that are delightful to your eyes and this my friend, should be a good enough reason to hit the follow button. Sara Khan on Special Care of Health: If You Are Fit in the Mind and Think Positive, Good Health Follows.

Sara Khan’s Instagram is filled with some Uber hot pictures that instantly demand your attention. She likes keeping it bold but charming at the same time. There are days when we fall head over heels in love with her and then there are times when she stubs us like never before. With her lean and petite frame, Sara manages to pick the most stunning looks that are, fortunately, easy to imitate. So for those who are looking to revamp their wardrobe or are simply looking out for reasons to follow her on Instagram, these few pics should do the trick. Keep looking. Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!

Red Hot Maxi Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

Something To Make You Feel Like a Princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

An Overcoat Always Does the Trick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

Keeping it Royal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

A Beach Staple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

Happy Birthday, Sara Khan!

