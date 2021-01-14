Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Singer Nick Carter is set to welcome his third child with wife, actor Lauren Kitt after series of miscarriages.

The Backstreet Boys member and the "Dead 7" actor are already parents to son Odin, four, and daughter Saoirse, 15 months.

Kitt, 37, said she didn't find out she was pregnant till she was "about five-and-a-half months" along.

"I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant. One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.'

"I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she told People magazine.

Carter said he feels "blessed" they are having another baby after going through a difficult time last year.

"With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves in being great parents," the 40-year-old singer added.

The couple tied the knot in 2014. PTI

