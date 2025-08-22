Washington, DC [US], August 22 (ANI): Nicolas Cage may soon step into the world of HBO's crime drama 'True Detective,' as the Oscar-winning actor is in advanced talks to star in the show's upcoming fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Cage's role has not yet been revealed, but, like previous seasons, the story will likely revolve around a law enforcement officer facing a complex mystery. If confirmed, Cage would follow Jodie Foster, who led season four, 'True Detective: Night Country.' Foster's season received wide praise and revived the series after weaker earlier seasons.

Showrunner Issa Lopez, who was behind Night Country, is expected to return for season five. HBO previously announced that the new story will be set in Jamaica Bay, New York, with a planned release in 2027.

The casting comes at a strong point in Cage's career. In recent years, he has appeared in acclaimed films like 'Pig,' 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' and 'Dream Scenario.'

Cage's most recent releases include the psychological thriller 'Longlegs' and the action-horror film 'The Surfer.'

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, 'The Surfer' follows Cage's character as he attempts to surf with his son. However, a group of territorial locals warns him, "Don't live here, don't surf here," according to the synopsis, reported People. It hit theatres on May 2. (ANI)

