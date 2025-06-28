Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The NMACC India Weekend is set to take place in New York City this September, and ahead of the grand cultural celebration, Nita Ambani paid a special visit to Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow restaurant last month.

Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani and Chef Vikas Khanna have curated a unique culinary experience for the NMACC India Weekend.

"Our Founder Mrs. Nita M Ambani shared a heart-warming evening with Chef Vikas Khanna as they curate a unique culinary experience for the #NMACCIndiaWeekend! Flavors of India, served with love in NYC @LincolnCenter! Sep 12-14, 2025 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts," NMACC said in a post on X. The post was accompanied by a new video.

In the video, Khanna can also be heard saying, "It's an honour for an Indian chef to be hosting Mrs. Ambani."

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947, a release said earlier.

Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, 'The Great Indian Musical' is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, it added.

This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome) - featuring the 'Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra', spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a 'Great Indian Bazaar'. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences, the release said. (ANI)

