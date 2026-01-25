The luxury cruise ship Scenic Eclipse II became trapped in heavy Antarctic ice in the Ross Sea in mid-January, prompting a rescue response from the U.S. Coast Guard’s only heavy icebreaker, the USCGC Polar Star. The Australian-owned vessel became stuck on January 17 and issued a distress call at approximately 11 pm local time on Friday, January 23. According to a Coast Guard press release, the ship was immobilised about eight nautical miles from McMurdo Sound. The Polar Star responded swiftly, navigating treacherous ice fields to reach the stranded cruise ship. Footage obtained by PEOPLE shows the icebreaker plowing through thick ice, cracking and clearing a navigable channel to free Scenic Eclipse II. US Man Alex Honnold Climbs Taipei 101 Rope-Free, Video Goes Viral.

Luxury Cruise Ship Trapped in Antarctic Ice Rescued by US Coast Guard

NEW: Trapped cruise ship rescued from thick ice near Antarctica by the United States Coast Guard. The Scenic Eclipse II, which can hold 228 passengers and 176 crew members, was traveling through the Ross Sea when it got stuck. The USCGC Polar Star was seen breaking the ice to… pic.twitter.com/pBloCndAcT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2026

