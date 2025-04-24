Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Noah Schnapp recently opened up about his long-term friendship with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown and how he felt about her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, who is now her husband.

According to People, the 20-year-old actor, at the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway show, shared that he has always been protective of Brown and revealed that throughout their long-time friendship, he has been "hard on her with all her boyfriends."

Also Read | Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Files Motion To Dismiss Rapper's Defamation Lawsuit Against Her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2oCgzOlEr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"But this one I did like a lot," he said of Brown's now-husband, Jake Bongiovi. "It was the first one where I was like, 'You know what, I approve. I'm okay with this long term," he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kartik Aaryan Left Heartbroken by Terrorists Attack, Says, 'Such Evil Acts Are Unforgivable'.

"And it ended up being the long term, so I approve very much," he joked.

As per People, Brown and Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in 2021. The two later got engaged in April 2023 and got married in May of the same year.

Meanwhile, Schnapp will be seen in 'Stranger Things Season 5.' Earlier in December, Netflix announced that the production of Stranger Things Season 5 had officially wrapped. The cast of the show became teary-eyed as their journey for the final season of Stranger Things came to an end.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has captivated global audiences, becoming one of Netflix's most popular and enduring shows.

The recent fourth season alone amassed a staggering 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and fan devotion.

Stranger Things Season 5 will stream next year on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)