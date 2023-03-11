American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is going to perform on the Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" on the Academy stage on March 12. Lauren, who was a former Big Boss runner-up, shared the news on her Instagram account. Posing at the backdrop of Hollywood icon, Lauren wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on "Naatu Naatu" at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!" Jr NTR Is Not Collaborating With Dhanush–Vetrimaaran, RRR Star’s Team Issues Statement.

Lauren Announces Exciting News

BTS Dance Practice for the Oscars

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani congratulated Lauren saying, "Whoa @laurengottlieb ! That's big!" Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Woah!!! That's massive ! All the best!" Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on the Oscar stage. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, "Naatu Naatu" won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, RRR and "Naatu Naatu" are riding high on the global chart. RRR: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli Receive Standing Ovation at Special Screening of Their Film in LA.

The song was also released in Hindi as "Naacho Naacho", in Tamil as "Naattu Koothu", in Kannada as "Halli Naatu" and in Malayalam as "Karinthol". Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.