Fresh gossip from the film industry has stirred excitement among fans, suggesting that Bollywood star Salman Khan could make a special appearance in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3. While there has been no official announcement from the makers, the chatter has added a new layer of curiosity around the future of the blockbuster franchise.

🚨 BIG VISION BY #MythriMovieMakers! 💥🎬 ​The production giants behind #Pushpa are reportedly planning a massive Cinematic Universe! 🌐@MythriOfficial have held talks with #SalmanKhan to introduce him in #Pushpa3 as "Sultan"—a billionaire mastermind & business godfather. 🧠💰… pic.twitter.com/vryj26iPYB — CineFilmY.Com (@Tere_Naam12) January 19, 2026

‘Pushpa Franchise’ May Expand Into Cinematic Universe

The Pushpa series is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, with Allu Arjun leading the films as Pushpa Raj. Industry circles indicate that Mythri Movie Makers may be exploring the idea of expanding the Pushpa franchise into a larger cinematic universe. The intention, as per ongoing gossip, is to introduce new characters and parallel storylines that could branch out into future projects. Sources claim early discussions are underway to shape long-term storytelling rather than rushing into production.

‘Pushpa 3’ Said To Be in Early Development Stage

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, insiders suggest that Pushpa 3 may have quietly entered an early development phase. Script discussions and brainstorming sessions are believed to be taking place in Hyderabad as the creative team works on refining the narrative and scale of the third instalment. The story is expected to continue Pushpa Raj’s journey as he attempts to reclaim control of his red sandalwood empire.

Salman Khan Cameo Rumour Gains Attention

What has particularly caught fans' attention been the gossip linking Salman Khan to the project. As per industry chatter, the actor is being considered for a brief but impactful appearance as a powerful character allegedly named Sultan, described as a wealthy business tycoon and strategic mastermind. The idea, if it materialises, could potentially lead to a standalone project in the future, though there is no confirmation from either the actor or the production house.

‘Pushpa 3’ Likely Delayed Till 2028

Pushpa 3 is not expected to go on floors anytime soon. Director Sukumar is reportedly committed to completing his upcoming project with Ram Charan first. Allu Arjun also has a busy lineup, including a film with Atlee and another project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Given the packed schedules, the third instalment may only reach theatres around 2028. As of now, all developments surrounding Salman Khan's involvement and the franchise expansion remain speculative. The makers have not issued any official statement, and fans will have to wait for formal announcements as plans evolve.

