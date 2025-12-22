Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the fourth day of Parab 2025, Koraput's flagship tribal festival, on Sunday. This five-day festival began on December 18.

A grand welcome ceremony was held for CM Mohan Charan Majhi as he attended the festival's fourth day in Koraput.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham in Jharkhand; Actress-Politician Aims To Visit All 12 Jyotirlingas Before 2025 Ends (See Pics).

The CM also participated in the lamp-lighting ceremony and other key rituals of the tribal festival.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the significance of the Parab festival 2025, calling it a platform that "carries forward art, culture and tradition of tribal and local people."

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon and Singer Stebin Ben Finalise Wedding Date, Ceremony in Udaipur Followed by Mumbai Reception - Details Inside.

He also highlighted the Koraput Coffee of Odisha, which made its way into the Parliament canteen and is recognised worldwide today.

"The Parab 2025 festival, which carries forward art, culture, and tradition, is advancing the tribal and local people. Korapur coffee is recognised worldwide today. Permission has been obtained to serve Koraput coffee in the Parliament canteen; PM Narendra Modi has also recognised Koraput coffee in Mann Ki Baat," said Mohan Charan Majhi.

Meanwhile, at the festival, several exhibitions and cultural performances have kept the lights bright, drawing visitors from around the world.

The festival is set to conclude today with critically acclaimed musician duo Sachet Parampara's performance at Koraput. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)