Los Angeles, Oct 12 (PTI) French star Omar Sy has struck a multi-year feature film deal with streaming service Netflix.

The actor-comedian, who currently headlines smash-hit French series "Lupin", will develop multiple Netflix Original films through his production company.

Sy will headline and serve as executive producer on the film projects, Netflix said in a statement.

"I have experienced Netflix's collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world. I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together," the 43-year-old actor said.

Gaelle Mareschi, Director of International Original Film for Netflix in France, said they are excited to expand their partnership with Sy and take his "creative vision" to the global audiences.

"We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix," she added.

Sy's "Lupin" is one of Netflix's most popular series to date. Created by George Kay, the show is based on Maurice Leblanc's famous character Arsene Lupin.

It centres on Assane Diop, whose childhood was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit.

Twenty-five years later, Assane (Sy) uses "Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar" as his inspiration to avenge his father.

Sy will next partner with filmmaker Louis Leterrier for his upcoming action comedy film "Tour de Force", co-starring Laurent Lafitte. The movie will make its debut on Netflix in 2022.

