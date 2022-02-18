New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Gauahar Khan says while she has had the opportunity of working with the best of cinema, the digital space has helped her build a strong creative collaboration with new age storytellers.

The actor, who currently features in Amazon series "Bestseller", said she has started receiving "right kind of roles" from content creators.

Also Read | Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Film's OTT Rights Picked Up for Rs 65 Crore by Disney+ Hotstar - Reports.

"I'm being utilised to my full potential definitely on OTT platforms. But I'm never going to say that I didn't get that kind of response from the film industry because actually I have had the privilege of working with the best of production houses, the best of directors.

"It's not really about the medium or the platform, but striking a chord with a director at the right time. And now with people seeing my work often, I think I'm striking a chord much more and that's why more directors and more production houses are approaching me for the right kind of roles," Khan told PTI.

Also Read | Peacemaker Trivia: Learn How Marvel Helped DC Shoot the Superhero Cameo at the End of James Gunn, John Cena’s Series! (SPOILER ALERT).

Khan, whose film and show credits include "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade", " Begum Jaan", "Bigg Boss","The Office" and "Tandav", said her joined "Bestseller" as she is a fan of the thriller genre.

"I love thrillers as an audience. I have loved it from the very beginning of when I actually started watching movies and shows. So thrillers are something that is completely up my alley. It's my genre to watch."

The psychological thriller, which debuted on Prime Video on Friday, is about a celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir, played by Arjan Bajwa, who is facing writer's block.

Khan, 38, plays the role of Wazir's wife Miyanka Kapoor and the actor said she agreed to do the part because she liked the duality in the character's personality.

"She is a strong headed and a go-getter in her workspace. She is an absolutely naive, loving and pampering kind of a wife. For me, it was exciting to explore how she gets stuck between these two absolutely contrasting parts of her personality."

"Bestseller" is Khan's second project with Prime Video after last year's political drama "Tandav", which had run into rough weather post its debut.

Many right wing groups had objected to certain scenes from the series after which the makers had to offer an unconditional apology.

Khan said controversies are a part and parcel of any actor's life and she is "proud" of every project that she has worked on till date.

"Everything has the fair share of good news and bad news. And I think we as actors, we deal with that accordingly. And I am actually really proud of all the projects that I have been a part of.

"Controversies are something that happen and they get dealt with accordingly. Everybody knows what is sensitive and what is not. And everybody respects that, moves forward and goes ahead with it," she said.

Produced by Alchemy Production LLP, "Bestseller" also features Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)