Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026: Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Prajaktta Mali Make a Splash in Traditional Indian Fashion (Pics and Videos)

'Abhijat Marathi', an OTT platform dedicated to Marathi content, was officially unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking a significant moment for Marathi entertainment and regional storytelling on the global stage. The launch was led by Kedar Narahar Joshi, Founder and Owner of Abhijat Marathi, in the presence of celebrated Marathi entertainment personalities Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Prajaktta Mali, Jayanti Waghdhare and Ankita Walawalkar. The dignitaries also walked the Cannes red carpet post the grand unveiling ceremony held at the Bharat Pavilion. Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy Turns Heads in Monochrome Dress in Glamorous Seaside Look After Separation Wth Suraj Nambiar (See Pics).

Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026 - Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Prajaktta Mali - See Pics:

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About 'Abhijat Marathi'

Abhijat Marathi aims to showcase Marathi films, web series, music and cultural stories to audiences across India and international markets while celebrating Maharashtra's rich heritage, language and artistic talent, as per a press release. Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria All Smiles As Actress Gets Snapped With ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo (See Post).

Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026 - Nivedita Joshi Saraf in Stylish Paithani Saree - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivedita Ashok Saraf (@nivedita_ashok_saraf)

Marathi Actor Prajaktta Mali at Cannes 2026 - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

Marathi Actors at Cannes 2026: Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, and Prajaktta Mali, and Influencers Jayanti Waghdhare and Ankita Walawalkar - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijat Marathi OTT (@abhijatmarathiott)

Speaking at the launch, Kedar Narahar Joshi shared, "The unveiling of Abhijat Marathi at Cannes 2026 is a proud moment for Marathi cinema and culture. We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for extending its support to Abhijat Marathi OTT. I would especially like to thank Prime Minister N arendra Modi for granting Classical Language status to Marathi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant for encouraging platforms that promote Maharashtra's cultural identity globally. Through Abhijat Marathi, we hope to take authentic Marathi storytelling and talent to audiences across the world," the press release quoted.

The unveiling reflected the growing global interest in regional Indian content and highlighted Marathi entertainment's expanding presence on international platforms.

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