Actor Pankaj Tripathi has started shooting for the second schedule of Main Atal Hoon. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj as late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim- Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic Out!.

The cast and crew have now moved to Lucknow, to commence the second schedule of Main Atal Hoon. The team is scheduled for an extended 16-day shoot in the city. Sharing his experience on shooting for the film, Pankaj earlier said, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon." Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic: Pankaj Tripathi to Play Former PM of India in Ravi Jadhav Directorial.

Director Ravi Jadhav added, "I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country." The film will hit the theatres in December 2023.

Apart from this, Pankaj is also working on an Anurag Basu film, Metro In Dino. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.