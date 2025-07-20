Los Angeles, Jul 20 (PTI) "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and model Natalie Kuckenburg.

Kuckenburg shared the news of their engagement on her Instagram handle on Saturday. The picture featured her hand with the engagement ring on it. "Yes, Always and forever," read the caption of the post.

Wesley, 42, and Kuckenburg, 25, got engaged during their recent trip to Italy, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

They first visited Tuscany and later travelled to Amalfi Coast. The duo has also actively shared pictures of their trip on their respective social media handles.

Kuckenburg and Wesley began dating in 2022. But avoided making any public statement about their relationship despite often being spotted together.

They however, didn't step away from sharing each other's pictures online.

Wesley, also known for his work in projects such as "Beneath the Blue" and "Roll Bounce", among others, was previously married to actor-singer and songwriter Torrey DeVitto. They took the vows in 2011 but got divorced in 2013.

The "Vampire Diaries" actor later married Ines de Ramon in 2019, but the couple decided to go their separate ways. They were granted a divorce in 2024.

