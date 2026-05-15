Entertainment News | 'Peddi' Makers Introduce Divyenndu as Rambujji, Drop New BTS Video from Sets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Ram Charan starrer 'Peddi' has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have been making sure to keep fans updated, teasing them with intriguing glimpses from the film's shoot.

In a latest development, the makers have now introduced actor Divyenndu as Rambujji.

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Taking to their social media, the makers of Peddi shared a thrilling glimpse of Rambujji aka Divyenndu, on the sets.

"Say Hi to #Rambujji. The GAME is about to start! Watch @divyenndu in the world of #PEDDI #PEDDITrailer from May 18th. PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on June 4th. #GetReadyForPeddi," the caption read.

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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYWsIIWzUQ7/

The excitement surrounding 'Peddi' continues to soar as the makers continue to unveil striking posters and intense glimpses of Ram Charan's powerful transformation in the film.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences.

'Peddi' will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji.

The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)