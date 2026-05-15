Shah Rukh Khan Adds Majestic Cadillac Escalade to His Bevy of Cars; Here's the Price of Luxury SUV

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expanded his extensive luxury car collection with the addition of a brand-new Cadillac Escalade. The actor, who is frequently in the news for his high-end automotive fleet, was recently spotted driving the premium SUV through the streets of Mumbai. As Cadillac does not officially sell its vehicles in the Indian market, the car is understood to have been privately imported. ‘King’: Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral ‘Leaked’ Photo From Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film Fake?.

SRK Takes His New Cadillac Escalade for a Spin in Mumbai

The news of the acquisition surfaced after images and videos of the actor behind the wheel began circulating on social media. The sightings drew significant attention from fans and automotive enthusiasts alike as the actor navigated Mumbai's traffic in the signature American SUV.

Shah Rukh Khan Cruises Through Mumbai Streets in His New Cadillac SUV

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Khan is well-known for his affinity for luxury vehicles, with a garage that reportedly includes models from brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz. This latest addition reinforces his reputation as one of the country's most prominent car collectors.

Here's How Much SRK's New SUV Costs

While the Cadillac Escalade is a staple of luxury transport in international markets, bringing one to India involves a substantial financial commitment. Experts estimate the value of the vehicle to be approximately INR 5 crore.

This high valuation is attributed to the significant import duties and taxes levied on foreign-made luxury cars not officially retailed in the country. Private imports of this nature often double the original sticker price of the vehicle due to these regulations.

Shah Rukh Khan's Work Front

Beyond his automotive interests, the actor is currently preparing for his next cinematic release, King. Scheduled for a theatrical debut on December 24, 2026, the project is a significant milestone as it marks his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Pregnant Deepika Padukone’s Viral Video: SRK Praised for Supporting Co-Star on ‘King’ Set (Watch).

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action drama produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).