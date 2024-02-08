Los Angeles, Feb 8 (PTI) Streaming service Disney+ has renewed "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" for a second season.

The announcement was made today by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's first quarter earnings call for 2024, a press release said.

Also Read | Propose Day 2024: From La La Land to The Notebook, Best Proposal Scenes From Hollywood Movies That You Must Check Out!.

Adapted from Rick Riordan's book series of the same name, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell as the titular hero, who is the son of Greek god Poseidon.

The show also features Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Also Read | Jagjit Singh Birthday: From 'Hothon Se Chhulo Tum' to 'Koi Fariyaad', 5 Most Iconic Songs of the Ghazal Maestro.

The first season, which came out in December 2023, saw the titular hero journeying across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war.

After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod.

The sophomore chapter will be based on “The Sea of Monsters”, the second installment of Riordan's book series.

“I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters," Riordan said in a statement.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Dan Shotz alongside Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein.

The show comes from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)