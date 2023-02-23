Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Pink has revealed that at the 2003 MTV Video Movie Awards Madonna invited her and Gwen Stefani to participate in her notorious onstage kiss with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Pink made the revelation this week to New York radio station KTU 103.5 after being asked about it by an interviewer.

Also Read | Thankam Movie Review: Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon’s Film is an Absorbing Investigative Thriller For Most of Its Parts (LatestLY Exclusive).

"I think we all were [invited]... I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us," she said, adding that she remembered Gwen Stefani was asked to join as well. "It was a bunch of us."

She joked, "It was going to be a party. It would've been a really weird party." Pink stated that she was in Costa Rica with her now-husband Carey Hart at the time, but she did not say whether she would have agreed to the kissing stunt if she had been in Los Angeles, reported Fox News.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Hot Video in Sexy Lehenga Choli Sets Instagram on Fire, Check Out the Diva’s Desi Avatar!.

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' singer's comments came a month after Jennifer Lopez said she was also asked to be part of the kiss.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met...me, her and Britney...to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film...so, we couldn't do it," Lopez told E! News, an American entertainment news outlet. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan, I always have been," she added.

Lopez claimed that Aguilera took her place in the performance. Madonna kissed Spears first, then Aguilera in the middle of a performance of 'Hollywood' to applause from the VMAs audience, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)