New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Almost a month after recovering from coronavirus, actor Abhishek Bachchan urged the countrymen to "be careful," by citing the alarming number of cases reported in the country today.

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor took to Twitter to share the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country in one day and urged people to stay careful.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Stuns in a Neon Green Outfit As She Jets Off to Goa For the Shooting Of Shakun Batra Film (View Pics).

"95,735 !!!!!! That's the amount of cases detected in just 1 day in India. Please be careful," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan shared a video message and exhorted everybody to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Special Into the Wild With Bear Grylls Episode: Crossing Croc-Filled River to Drinking Elephant Poo Tea, 5 Stunts We Get to See Sooryavanshi Star Do (SPOILERS).

The 'Guru' actor, who has recovered from COVID-19 recently, advised his followers not to "take this virus lightly."

Bachchan earlier last month was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after recovering from the novel virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)