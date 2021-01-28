New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Actor Shruti Hassan received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned 35 on Thursday. However, it is Tamil superstar Prabhas whose wish caught attention.

Prabhas shared a captivating picture of Hassan on his social media handles and penned down a birthday note for her which revealed that she is also a part of the upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial action flick 'Salaar'.

The caption reads, "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar."

Thanking his to be co-star, the birthday girl also hopped on to Instagram replied to Prabhas in the comments section of the post. She wrote, "Thank you so much !!!! Really Looking forward to working with you," using a black heart emoticon.

Confirming the news the makers of the film Hombale Films production house also tweeted the same on their official account which read, "Gorgeous and versatile actress @shrutihaasan onboard for #Salaar. Wishing her a very Happy Birthday #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms".

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action flick went on floors in Hyderabad earlier this month. 'Salaar' will feature Prabhas in a 'violent character', something which fans have not witnessed before. Reportedly, the star will be seen in an extremely 'bulked up avatar'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)