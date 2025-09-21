Busan [South Korea], September 21 (ANI): Busan's Asian Project Market will host 'Moon', the latest feature from Indian director Pradip Kurbah, produced by Shankar Lall Goenka with multiple companies on board at the Busan International Film, reported Variety.

The Asian Project Market (APM) is Asia's first investment and co-production market, which introduces promising Asian feature film projects at the planning, development, or production stages to individuals in the film industry, according to the Busan International Film Festival website.

Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' is a psychological drama set between the mist-soaked hills of Meghalaya and the restless streets of Delhi, which examines memory, guilt and the silence that shapes fractured families.

According to the outlet, the film follows a man returning to his village after years away, his violent past casting shadows on those who once knew him. A woman comes back from Delhi after confronting an abuser, returning to a family that raised her as a boy.

As their paths cross in the rain, they find a fragile connection amid old wounds, ghostly presences and unresolved trauma, reported Variety.

Kurbah says the film's inspiration came from the everyday grief and unfinished lives he witnessed in his hometown.

"As a filmmaker from Meghalaya, I wanted to tell a story where those silences speak, where the past sits heavy, but also where small moments of love and memory still exist," he says as quoted by Variety.

He added that the narrative digs into "guilt and the search for peace," showing how unspoken burdens erode the mind and how silence itself can be destructive.

The director emphasizes the role of the landscape in shaping the story.

"In 'Moon,' the rain is more than weather -- it is a mirror of what the characters feel. Sometimes it cleanses, sometimes it hides, sometimes it weighs heavy. The mist, the forest, the grey sky -- they move with the story, showing emotions that words cannot," Kurbah explains, as quoted by Variety.

Kurbah's previous feature, 'Market', which premiered at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, offered a grounded portrait of Shillong's street life.

His most recent work, 'The Elysian Field' ('Ha Lyngkha Bneng'), won best film and director at the 47th Moscow International Film Festival, underscoring his growing international recognition.

Producer Goenka, who previously collaborated with Kurbah on 'Market', noted that support has already come from Hello Meghalaya, a government-initiated streaming platform, and that the strategy is to first build visibility through international festivals.

"Our goal is to use APM (Asian Project Market) as a platform to connect with international co-producers, sales agents, and distributors who understand the value of regional cinema," said Goenka, as quoted by Variety.

With its mix of regional specificity and universal emotions, 'Moon' aims to carry the rhythms of Meghalaya to the international stage.

"The story is honest and deeply rooted in its land, yet it speaks to emotions that anyone can connect with. That makes me confident it will stand out on the festival circuit," Goenka said, as quoted by Variety.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival is currently taking place in Busan. It will conclude on September 26. (ANI)

