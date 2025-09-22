The wait is finally over for anime fans in India. Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in cinemas across the country on September 26, 2025 in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and Hindi. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, the much-awaited film is hitting Japanese theatres first on September 19 before making its way to India in IMAX and other premium formats. Chainsaw Man Anime To Release on October 11 on Crunchyroll, New Trailer Is Now Out! (Watch Video)

‘Chainsaw Man’ Cleared by CBFC – See Post

CBFC Clears ‘Chainsaw Man’ Movie

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with an A rating and confirmed that it will arrive without any visual cuts. With a runtime of 1 hour and 42 minutes, the movie promises to bring the raw and thrilling energy of Denji’s story to the big screen.

About 'Chainsaw Man'

Based on the popular manga, Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a poor young man forced to work as a Devil Hunter for the Yakuza. After a brutal betrayal leads to his death, Denji’s loyal chainsaw-powered devil dog, Pochita, makes a life-saving pact with him transforming Denji into the fearsome “Chainsaw Man.” ‘Chainsaw Man – the Movie: Reze Arc’: Sony Pictures Entertainment Announces Release Date for Animated Drama Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Manga Series in India.

Watch ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Trailer:

‘Chainsaw Man’ Movie Global Reviews

Early global reactions have already been glowing, with audiences praising its top-tier animation, explosive action and emotional storytelling. With the buzz at an all-time high, Indian fans can finally experience the chaos and rage of Chainsaw Man on the big screen.

