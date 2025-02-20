Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has commenced the shoot for NTR Jr-starrer new movie.

The makers kickstarted the shoot with a massive episode of the movie at Ramoji Film City.

The film's team took to their social media and shared a picture from the sets. They further jotted down the caption, "The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm"

In the behind-the-scenes photo posted online, Neel is seen directing a scene, with hordes of onlookers, damaged cars and police barricades on the frame. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while the sensational Ravi Basrur will score the music. Production design will be managed by Chalapathi. (ANI)

