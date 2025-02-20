Mumbai, February 20: In a shocking development, actress Rozlyn Khan has shared what she claims are Hina Khan’s medical reports, allegedly revealing the details of her cancer diagnosis. The actress took to social media to post the documents, sparking a wave of speculation and controversy over the accuracy of Hina’s previously shared health statements. According to Rozlyn, Hina has been diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer, not Stage 3, as was previously stated by the latter. To support her claim, Rozlyn has shared medical reports from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The document shows the name “Hina” and age "37," though other details are blurred. Along with the report, Rozlyn shared a detailed post accusing Hina of misleading the public.

She even accused the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress of exaggerating the severity of her cancer diagnosis. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rozlyn shared, “Right from the beginning, I was sure that Hina Khan was lying about her cancer. Being a stage 4 cancer survivor myself, I always knew that stage 3 cancer cure was never possible so quickly as the way she represented herself in the media. All of this is a lie. The reality is that she had stage 2 cancer and not stage 3, due to which she recovered early.” ‘Focus on Your Life’: Rozlyn Khan Blasts Ankita Lokhande for Calling Her ‘Cheap’ Over Labelling Hina Khan’s Cancer Diagnosis As Publicity.

She added, “I have seen her official report. The person who showed it to me wishes to remain unnamed, but the cat is out of the bag. She had no reason to lie. Today, after the proof is out, the world will now know about her lie and how she misused cancer as a tool for her media publicity. She has been lying, and finally, my words are proven today officially with official proof.” Rozlyn Khan Questions Hina Khan’s Cancer Claims, Alleges Doctor Was Bribed To Hide Treatment Details.

Rozlyn also took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note that read, “Medical misinformations alert pls read this report i have other supporting papers too which are provided by a source to me with the official stamp of the hospital .. now it’s time to understand that celebrities can use anything to be in limelight .. I feel really sorry to say that stage 3 was an exaggerated statement to pull more attention, it was ok if she would have said that it’s stage 2 cancer .. for us cancer is cancer .! Per Tab bravery Kaise dikhti ?? I was right that early detection leads to early recovery and one can go back to work faster.”

