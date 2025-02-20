Urvashi Rautela recently featured in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie also marked the Telugu debut of Bobby Deol. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action drama turned out to be a success, crossing the INR 125 crore mark globally. Along with the film's box office numbers, the movie's song "Dabidi Dibidi" has also become an important topic of discussion. Urvashi, who enjoys a global fan base, recently received a sweet surprise from her Japanese fans, who danced to the track. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Box Office Verdict Hit or Flop: Despite a Grand ‘Success’ Party, Can Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s Film Deliver in Theatres? Find Out!.

Urvashi Rautela’s Japanese Fans Cover ‘Dabidi Dibidi’

Daaku Maharaaj's song "Dabidi Dibidi", featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been grabbing headlines ever since its unveiling for various reasons. The track, composed by Thaman S and sung by Vagdevi, went viral for its infectious beat and catchy hookstep. On Thursday (February 20), the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of an all-girl dance group performing to the track. The group, consisting of eight members dressed in matching outfits, delivered a performance full of energy and catchy choreography.

Japanese Dance Group Covers ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’

Watching them dance would instantly make you want to shake a leg to the Telugu banger. This milestone adds to the global success of Daaku Maharaaj, and Urvashi Rautela is embracing it with utmost pride. Sharing the dance performance video, the actress wrote, "#DABIDIDIBIDI GOES GLOBAL #BirthdayVibes #TheUrvashiDance Challenge" Urvashi Rautela will be ringing in her 31st birthday on February 25. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’: Netizens Slam Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela’s Track for Vulgar Hook Step (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Here:

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes From ‘Daaku Mahraaj’ Removed by Netflix in OTT?

When Netflix made the announcement regarding Daaku Maharaj's OTT release date, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Urvashi Rautela was excluded from the film's poster. This further fueled rumours about the streaming giants removing her scenes from the film during its OTT release. But is this true? The latest report refuted the rumours, saying, "The reports around the scene featuring Urvashi are absolutely false. There's no truth to the reports. Nothing has been cut by Netflix. The same theatrical run of Daaku Maharaaj will be released on OTT." The movie will be available for streaming on the platform from February 21, 2025.

