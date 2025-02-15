New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony.

Babbar, son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late cinema icon Smita Patil, shared the news on his Instagram handle along with pictures from the wedding.

"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," read the caption of his post, which was also shared by Banerjee on her Instagram page.

The couple opted for ivory-colored attires by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani for their wedding.

Babbar wore a sherwani and dhoti with a matching turban, while Banerjee donned an intricately designed fishtail lehenga adorned with crystals, sequins, pearls, and beads. She completed her look with a sheer dupatta and green-stoned jewellery.

Babbar, known for films such as "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Dum Maaro Dum", and "Chhichhore", started dating Banerjee in 2022 and later got engaged.

He was previously married to producer-actor Sanya Sagar. They tied the knot in 2019 but separated a year later and officially divorced in 2023.

Banerjee was a Miss World Canada finalist before venturing into acting. She made her debut with the Telugu film Kiss in 2013 alongside Adivi Sesh.

