While many photos from Karan's birthday celebration have already gone viral, we couldn't take our eyes off a priceless photo of Preity Zinta, that she posted on her social media account, posing with her 'Hotties' gang, which includes Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan, on Friday.

The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared this gorgeous pic with her B-Town buddies, wherein she wrote, "Never a dull moment with these hotties #nightout #friendsforever #memories #strikeapose #ting"

As seen in the picture, Preity wore a green off-the-shoulder sequined dress to the party. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sparkly golden gown to the birthday bash, while Kareena wore a silver number and her husband Saif donned a black and white suit paired with a bow tie, all of them happily posing for the selfie.

Fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, one social media user also wrote, "Awwwwwww".

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan. A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party. (ANI)

