Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Pritam Chakraborty has joined Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' as music director.

On Eid, Salman announced 'Sikandar', which is to be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman posted, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which grossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film featuring the actor to release on Eid was 'Judwaa' back in 1997 and since then, he has made a habit of entertaining his fans with Eid releases.

Several of his blockbusters, including 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', 'Bharat' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' were released on the occasion of Eid.

The occasion has almost become synonymous with a Salman release.

However, this year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. (ANI)

