Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to star in 'Tyson'.

He will also direct the film, which is slated to go on floor in the last quarter of 2023.

'Tyson' is backed by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and it is touted to be an action-packed socio thriller.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Announcing the news on social media pages, the actor by sharing a poster wrote, "#TYSONPresenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan - L2. With co creator Murali Gopy. This time with #HombaleFilms! Thank you #VijayKiragandur for the trust." The production house on Instagram page posted, Happy to announce our next venture #Tyson with @PrithviOfficial Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!"

'Tyson' will be released in 2024 and that too in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. (ANI)

