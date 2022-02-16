New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra took to social media to condole the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Tuesday night.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a smiling picture of Lahiri and wrote, "Rest in Glory Disco King! Om Shanti #BappiDa."

Bappi Lahari has crooned two of the most popular songs--'Asalaam-e-Ishqum', 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' for Priyanka Chopra's 2014 Bollywood movie 'Gunday'.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

