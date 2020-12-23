Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Missing her cute four-legged friend as she continues to shoot in London, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday shared an adorable picture featuring her pet dog Panda.

The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and proved that she is a true-blue pet lover, by sharing a picture that captured a moment of bonding between herself and her furry friend.

In the photograph, Chopra is seen seated on a swing chair, in between two of her beloved pets.

The picture shows the 'Isn't It Romantic' star hugging her pet as she showers love on him by giving a kiss in the air with her eyes closed, while he reciprocates the love by hugging her back.

The 'Bajirao Mastaani' star captioned the post as, "Miss you @pandathepunk."

Celebrity followers including her husband Nick Jonas and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, while many left lovable comments.

One wrote, "Just Perfect," while others left red heart and fire emoticons.

'The Sky is Pink' actor has 3 pets - Panda, Gino, and Diana, and the star's furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, with thousands of followers. (ANI)

