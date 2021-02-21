As her husband, Nick Jonas is set to make his debut on the popular night comedy showcase Saturday Light Live, actor Priyanka Chopra rooted for her partner and sent a sweet surprise to him. The Baywatch actor who has been holed up in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a clip. The clip is from the duo's home in which Chopra got their space back home decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'. Priyanka Chopra’s Memoir ‘Unfinished’ Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Griha Pravesh’ Moment With Hubby Nick Jonas (View Pics).

The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out as 'SNL' in their living room. Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, the 'Chains' crooner said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor's surprise.

Jonas captioned the video as "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you're the best. SNL here we come!." Nick Jonas Talks About Having A ‘Big Family’ With Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

Check Out Nick Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

The 'Fashion' star also shared the SNL announcement on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "So proud." According to People Magazine, the 'Sucker' singer has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)