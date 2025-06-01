Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): A pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, attempted to lay siege to the theatre in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, to restrict the release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' on Sunday.

Praveen Shetty of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike warned the owners of Victory Cinema Theatre in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, not to release Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', alleging that the actor has made inappropriate remarks about the Kannada language.

The move by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike came after actor reportedly stated that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a promotional event in Chennai. This led to several protests by the pro-Kannada organisations and the ban by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) over the release of the movie 'Thug Life'.

While speaking with ANI, Praveen Shetty said, "Kamal Haasan has spoken against the Kannada language. We will not allow Kamal Haasan's film to be released in Karnataka. They said that the film will be released at the Victory Cinema. In this context, we came here today and told the theatre owners not to release Kamal Haasan's film. Kamal Haasan's film should not be released in Karnataka. If the film is released, the government will be held responsible for any untoward incidents that follow."

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan for his reported remark about the Kannada language, stating that he was not aware of the "long-standing" history of the language.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam also stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles.

Speaking to media personnel outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has banned the release of 'Thug Life' over the actor's purported remarks on the Kannada language.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru today Sa Ra Govindu, representative of KFCC, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firmly with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

The KFCC representative said that Kamal Haasan has not yet issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai.

He said, "When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations."

